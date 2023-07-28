Why Chelsea Might End Up Losing Both Ugarte And Caicedo This Summer Despite Needing A Midfielder

Chelsea might make an abysmal record of bottling the chance to sign two top Defensive Midfielders in a summer transfer window that they desperately need to sign a Defensive Midfielder.

The West London club has went from having the chance to sign both Uruguayan Midfielder Manuel Ugarte and Ecuadorian Midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer to losing the two young Midfielders.

Before the end of last season, Ecuadorian Midfielder Moises Caicedo has already gotten on Chelsea’s radar and the West London club subsequently made him their priority signing for this summer.

Uruguayan Midfielder Manuel Ugarte surprisingly emerged as a target for Chelsea but the West London club didn’t terminate their interest in Moises Caicedo. It was a great ambition but Chelsea wanted both Manuel Ugarte and Moises Caicedo this summer.

The reality began to dawn on the West London club after French Club PSG hijacked the transfer Manuel Ugarte. The Parisians offered Manuel Ugarte a better salary package that Chelsea can never meet.

After losing Manuel Ugarte to PSG, Chelsea was still relaxed because Moises Caicedo was still available but they are on the verge of losing him too.

Brighton and Hove Albion has slammed a hefty price tag of £100million on Moises Caicedo and Chelsea isn’t ready to pay that fee. The negotiation between Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion over Moises Caicedo is currently at an impasse due to the transfer fee.

