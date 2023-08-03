Why Chelsea May Win the League Next Season If History Repeats Itself

Chelsea had an underwhelming performances across all competitions last season, as this is evident in the fact that the London Blues were unable to finish in the top half of the English Premier League table.

However, with the current Mauricio Pochetinno side not playing in any European tournament next season, there have been hopes on them that they may use the avenue to focus greatly on winning the league titles.

However, looking at the fact that Burnley just got promoted to the English top division league, there is a possibility that Chelsea may lift the Premier League trophy looking at what happened in the history which relates the two sides to each other.

In 2008/2009, 2013/2014, and 2014/2015 football seasons, Chelsea won the Premier League trophy following the emergence of Burnley as the leaders of the Championship league table for the same season. What do you think about this? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

