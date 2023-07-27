Why Chelsea Is Facing The Possibility Of Losing 2 Elite Defensive Midfielders This Summer

Chelsea are running out of time in their effort to sign a top Defensive Midfielder this summer. The West London club can’t head into the 2023/24 season without signing a Defensive Midfielder as there’s literally no defensive Midfielder in the current Chelsea squad.

There’s Brazilian Star Andrey Santos in the team but the teenager is still learning and can’t be trusted to keep up with the intensity of Premier league football.

Chelsea have had a lot time to get a top Player for the defensive midfield this summer but the West London club has been quite sloppy. The likes of Declan Rice, Alexis Mac Allister, Manuel Ugarte and Jude Bellingham are among the Top Midfielders that have been signed by top European clubs this summer but Chelsea couldn’t get them.

The West London club never had a chance in the race to sign Declan Rice, Alexis Mac Allister and Jude Bellingham as the Stars had their eyes on Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid respectively.

However, Chelsea was controlling the race to sign Uruguayan Midfielder Manuel Ugarte this summer from Sporting CP until PSG hijacked deal.

Manuel Ugarte was one of the best defensive midfielders in the European top-flight Leagues last season, and signing him would have been a big win for Chelsea because he’s cheaper option compared to Moises Caicedo but, the Blues lost him to PSG.

At the time that Manuel Ugarte joined PSG, there wasn’t any real concern as Moises Caicedo was still available but Chelsea is on verge of losing the Ecuadorian Midfielder.

The West London club has spent the last 2 months going back and forth over the transfer of Moises Caicedo but it seems Brighton wants them to put their money where their mouth is.

The Seagulls have demanded that Chelsea paid £100million in order to get Moises Caicedo this summer. The West London club have initially made an offer worth £70million, which Brighton and Hove Albion rejected but they are unwilling to pay more than £80million this summer.

