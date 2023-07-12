Why Chelsea Fans Might Have A Strong Interest In The UCL Campaign Of AC Milan Next Season

Chelsea and AC Milan have formed a Strong connection and the Fans of the West London club might have a strong interest in the campaign of the Italian club in the UEFA champions league next season.

The reason for this is because 4 Former Chelsea Players, including two Cobham Academy Graduates Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Fikayo Tomori might be starting for AC Milan in the UEFA champions league next season.

AC Milan has taken a lot of Players off Chelsea’s book in the last few transfer windows. The Italian club signed Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud from Chelsea, and they have signed both Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic from Chelsea this summer.

American Winger Christian Pulisic landed in Milan on Wednesday morning to finalize his transfer to AC Milan this summer. The American Star struggled with injury at Chelsea last season and his playing time was greatly reduced.

Christian Pulisic was tipped to replace Eden Hazard at Chelsea but the injury of the Former Borussia Dortmund Star affected and stalled his career at Chelsea. That’s why he left Chelsea for AC Milan this summer.

Both Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic were fair Players at Chelsea but the duo have both left Chelsea this summer as part of Chelsea’s squad clear out.

More importantly, Chelsea didn’t qualify for the UEFA champions league and won’t play in any European tournament next season. The Fans of the West London club can’t possibly support any of their Local Rivals Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United that are playing in the UEFA Champions League next season.

