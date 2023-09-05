Why Chelsea decided against signing Jadon Sancho from Manchester United this summer

Chelsea considered rescuing Jadon Sancho from his Manchester United nightmare this summer but turned down the opportunity despite the out of favour winger being made available for a cut-price fee. The United winger has been in the spotlight since Erik ten Hag left him out of the squad to face Arsenal due to his performances in training, which prompted the 23-year-old to fire back on social media and claim he had been made a scapegoat for United’s poor recent results. The Daily Mail has listed a number of issues that Sancho has faced during his career, relating to his time-keeping and a habit of sulking when things do not go his way.

Whether Sancho would have thrived in the equally, if not more, tumultuous environment that is Chelsea’s first team dressing room at present is a matter of conjecture but the Blues were, according to the Daily Mail, ready to offer him an escape route earlier this summer. Doubts about the winger’s mindset, however, are reported to have convinced Chelsea to shelve their interest in Sancho and instead pursue a move for Manchester City starlet Cole Palmer.

