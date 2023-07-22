Why Certain Situation Still Remain As Impossibilities In Your Life-Joshua Iginla Reveals.

The General Overseer of Champion’s Royal Assembly Prophet Joshua Iginla in his recent post on Youtube shared a message to friends and families.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “God uses impossibilities as the PATHWAYS to creating possibilities through prophetic REACTIONS. The dry bones in the valley was a vast impossibility, but through prophetic reaction by the command of God, possibility was birthed and dry bones came to life.

Speaking further he said “Listen to me very carefully! Certain dry situations still remain in your life as impossibilities because you have not reacted prophetically. For God to act, you must prophetically react. Ezekiel had to prophetically react by speaking to the dry bones before God acted by giving life to the dry bones. Ezekiel 37:1-4 says “1The hand of the LORD was upon me, and He brought me out by His Spirit and set me down in the middle of the valley, and it was full of bones. 2He led me all around among them, and I saw a great many bones on the floor of the valley, and indeed, they were very dry.Then He asked me, “Son of man, can these bones come to life?” “O Lord GOD,” I replied, “only You know.” And He said to me, “Prophesy concerning these bones and tell them, ‘Dry bones, hear the word of the LORD!

Speaking lastly he said ” On this note, By intense prophetic reaction, I command every dry situation troubling your life to end right now. In Jesus mighty name.

