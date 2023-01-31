Why CBN’s Naira Re-Design Is Injurious To The APC’s Chances – Party Chieftain, Alhassan Doguwa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Amid ongoing public debate surrounding the efficacy of the naira redesign policy initiated by the Godwin Emefiele-led Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ahead of the 2023 general elections, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhassan Doguwa has come out to accuse the country’s apex bank of creating the contentious policy based on political undertones.

Speaking during an interview on CHANNELS TV’s ‘Politics Today’ with Seun Akinbaloye on Monday evening, Doguwa, who is the Majority Leader in the Federal House of Representatives, argued that the CBN’s decision to redesign the naira is injurious to the APC’s bid to retain power beyond 2023 because of the unpopular nature of the policy. Going further, the party chieftain pointed out that other arms of government could have their efforts to deliver a hitch-free election undermined by the absence of adequate cash to pay their personnel.

He said; “I agree completely with our presidential candidate who said that the naira redesign policy is politically motivated. Every reasonable Nigerian can come to a reasonable explanation as to why the CBN is engaging in the redesign of the naira when you have just 30 days to the election. Why this time? You realize that it is not only politicians who will require some minimum or standard of cash at hand to operate. Even INEC will require cash for logistics. They will need to procure fuel, diesel, and other things. As for the security agents, their service and operational allowances are paid in cash.

So, I wonder why you (CBN) can create such a problem at such a critical time when apparently you can’t even cope with the demands for the new naira notes. Of cause, this is political. It is not even just about our candidate, it is about the entirety of the persons who are running for elections on the platform of the APC. As a ruling party, you cannot separate the party from the government itself. So when a government institution like the Central Bank is embarking on a policy that is quite unpopular, a policy that is quite suspicious, then this will create a problem that is injurious to the ruling party because an arm of the government is now being seen to be working against the interest of Nigerians. So the Central Bank and its governor, by what they are doing now, we will look at them justifiably as what simply means that they are working with ulterior motives to undermine the fortunes of the APC.”

