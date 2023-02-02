Why CBN Should Review New Naira Notes Policy – Fashola

Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to review its Naira conversion policy. Naija News reports that Apex Bank has set a deadline for exchanging old naira notes on February 10.

Initially scheduled for January 31, he was delayed because many Nigerians were unable to obtain his new N200, N500, and N1000 bills, causing a shortage. In an interview on Instagram on Wednesday, Fashola said the new Naira memo needs review and review because it is harmful to Nigerians.

The minister stressed that it is best to ensure that mistakes are discovered during the policy implementation process and that they are rectified for the benefit of the Nigerian people. Fashola expressed concern over the shortage of new banknotes and praised All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu for fighting for Nigerians.

The minister therefore sympathized with Nigerians for the lack of new naira notes and urged the CBN to listen to people’s aspirations. He said: “I sympathize with the Nigerian people and what they have had to go through. Consideration and review may be required. “It is important to remember that despite the fact that CBN has acted in the spirit and letter of its legal independence, we serve the public, and the public says it hurts. We can do better.” It should not be an ego issue.

“All credit should go to our candidate; she was one of the first candidates to speak out strongly at Abeokuta.

“Some were quick to say he was fighting buhari and his own party, but that is his nature as a fighter for the people.” but it hurts people, so the implementation should be fixed.”

