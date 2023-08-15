Why Caicedo should have sought for Zola’s permission before taking the Shirt number 25

Moises Caicedo made his dream come true as he completed his move to Chelsea yesterday for a world record fee from Brighton. Many fans are interested in knowing his shirt number and Moises Caicedo’s agency have disclosed that he will be taking Zola’s iconic jersey. Meanwhile he should have seek for Zola’s permission before taking the shirt for some season.

Zola is Chelsea legend who took the football world by storm in the late 90’s and early 2000’s. He is well respected at the west London club and this is the some of the reason why his Jersey number ’25’ was unofficially retired.

Chelsea recently announced their shirt number for the season as notable players in their camp took their desired shirt and there are still some vacant shirt among which are the shirt number 4 and 9. But Caicedo will wear the shirt number 25.

However, Caicedo should have put a call to Zola to seek for hìs permission and blessings before taking the shirt just like what Kalidou Koulibaly did to John Terry publicly when the African was about to take the legend’s jersey in 2022. Asking for a legend permission before taking his jersey is a form of respect in football.

Nevertheless, no offense to Zola as Caicedo is Chelsea’s record signing and he gets to pick a shirt that he wants to also create his own legacy. what are your thoughts on this?

