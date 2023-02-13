Why Buhari Is Not The Problem Of Nigeria – Apostle Suleman Claims

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has revealed why the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, is not Nigeria’s problem.

In a video on his verified Facebook page, he said that POS operators are now behaving like commanders because of the excessive charges on transactions. He said that the problems facing Africans are not the leaders’ but their own. Suleman said, “Buhari is not the problem of Nigeria because every nation deserves the person who rules them. Leaders are the products of society.” It wasn’t Buhari that instructed POS operators to increase their charges, but it is a product of greed. He said that POS operators are ruining their fellow citizens because of the little power they now have. He said, “Don’t fight for Nigeria. Aso Rock is not our problem because we the citizens are wicked.”

