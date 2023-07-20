Why Buhari failed to checkmate banditry in the North- Prof Usman Yusuf

A former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof. Usman Yusuf has given reasons why the last administration of Muhammadu Buhari failed to checkmate banditry which is one of the main problems responsible for insecurity in the North.

Speaking on Trust TV, Prof Yusuf said, “when I talk about the past government, I’m not talking behind their back. Whatever I said here, I’ve said in the past. Former President Muhammadu Buhari, clearly in startling admission in public said that he did not understand banditry. And I said if the Commander-In-Chief does not understand a conflict, why doesn’t he understand? Why didn’t his national security team make him to understand?

Number one, if the Commander-In-Chief does not understand a conflict, what are his orders to his commanders? How does he define his success? What is his exit strategy? So he didn’t understand it and didn’t want to understand it.

Number two, he always thought banditry was a military problem that required military solution. And he stubbornly refused to extend his circle of consultation beyond the military.”

