Why Buhari approved old naira deadline extension — Emefiele

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Central Bank of Nigeria requested that the deadline for exchanging old notes for the new ones be extended from January 31, 2023, to February 10, 2023. The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (ret. ), granted the request on Sunday in Daura.

A seven-day grace period, from February 10 to February 17, 2023, was also allowed by Buhari to give Nigerians time to deposit their old notes with the CBN before they lose their legal tender status.

Shortly after seeing the President on Sunday in his country house in Daura, Katsina State, the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, revealed these to State House reporters.

He stated that 75% of the N2.7 trillion stored outside of the banking system had been recovered.

According to the governor, more than 75% of the N2.7 trillion stored outside the banking system has been successfully transferred as of this point. Utilizing the Agent Naira Swap program and the CBN senior staff nationwide sensitization team exercise, Nigerians in rural areas, villages, and the elderly and vulnerable have had the chance to exchange their old notes.

“We do seek to enable all Nigerians who have naira legitimately earned and trapped, the chance to deposit their legitimately trapped funds to the CBN for exchange, aside from those hoarding illicit/stolen naira in their houses for speculative purposes.

Jamila123 (

)