Why Bode George Has More Influence In Both National & S’West Politics Than Tinubu – Dr Seye Odairo

As the stiff rivalry between Chief Olabode George of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu appears to be taking a new dimension ahead of the 2023 general elections, a chieftain of the former ruling party, Dr. Seye Odairo has come out to give reasons why the overall political influence wielded by the latter cannot be used to compare that of the former as far as national and regional politics are concerned.

Speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Democracy Today’ a few hours ago, Odairo, who is a key member of the PDP in Lagos State, argued that the political accomplishments of Chief George in the southwest and at the national level cannot be dismissed with the wave of the hand by Tinubu’s camp.

According to him, not only has the former national leader of the PDP installed three presidents at the federal level but he also installed 5 governors in the southwest region during his time at the helm of affairs in the former ruling party.

Reacting to claims that Chief George has never overseen a PDP victory in his polling unit during an election, Odairo revealed Tinubu equally lost his polling unit in Alausa during the 2019 general elections.

“I want you to understand that Chief Bode George, in this country, was part and parcel of the people who installed three presidents while Tinubu has only installed one. There is a difference. You cannot underestimate him. Even in the southwest, we know Chief George installed 5 governors. And that was why he was made the Deputy National Chairman of the PDP at that time. He was the Director-General of the late Yar’Adua’s Presidential Campaign Council. So, you cannot over-emphasize the political influence of Chief Olabode George. He is an astute politician.

Some people talk about polling units. They claim that he has never gotten a victory in his polling unit. Tinubu lost his own polling unit in Alausa back in 2019. The records are there and we can bring them out. Tinubu lost in Alausa despite all the state resources at his disposal. So, politically, you cannot underestimate or denigrate Chief Olabode George. He worked tirelessly for the election of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, he was the DG for Yar’Adua’s campaign, and he worked for Jonathan, and they won.”

