Why Ayo Fasyose Cannot Tell Ekiti People To Vote For His Son And Ignore Atiku – Chuks Akunna

Amid the festering internal crisis currently rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general elections, renowned political analyst, and veteran journalist, Chuks Akunna has come out to explain why erstwhile Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose could see his plan of ensuring that his son, John, emerges victorious on the ballots backfire as a result of his involvement in the spat between the PDP’s rebelling faction popularly known as the G5 Governors and the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking during a session of Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Friday, Akunna argued that Fayose, whose son is currently gunning for a seat at the Federal House of Representatives, would have a hard time convincing the people of Ekiti to vote for his son while ignoring Atiku on the presidential ballots. According to the veteran journalist, the warm reception Atiku received in Ekiti recently was a testament to the fact that gone are the days when people were willing to be led blindly by their leaders who stay in government houses and dictate which direction they should go.

He said; “Apart from the Oyo rally, we saw what happened in Ekiti when Atiku visited the state recently. Fayose is among the G5, I don’t know what he is doing there, maybe he is their PA (Personal Assistant). His son is contesting for House of Rep seat on the platform of the PDP, and his former spokesman is also contesting for the House of Reps, but they are fighting Senator Olujimi, they are fighting the PDP, and they are fighting Atiku. But look at what happened in Ekiti when Atiku visited the state. You see, people will no longer be led by the nose. People have come of age politically.

I often tell people, that when I was Chief Press Secretary in Anambra those days, if anything happens we call the reporters and seize their tapes and that’s the end because there were no smartphones. But now, the world has moved beyond that. So those who think they can stay in government houses and tell the people that you can’t vote Atiku but you must vote for my son, they will be in for a shocker because people will even protest for the sake of Atiku. Some persons will even ask why they are fighting him. For that reason, the people will even support Atiku. So, we are watching.”

You can watch Chuks Akunna’s analysis on AIT below:

NOTE: Please forward the video to 1:21:30 (One hour, twenty-one minutes, thirty seconds).

SOURCE: YouTube.

