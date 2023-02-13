This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why Attacks On Obidients In Lagos Is Wrong And Shouldn’t Have Happened – APC Chieftain, Felix Morka

As the country continues to condemn the recent brutal attacks unleashed on supporters of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi by armed thugs in the Lagos metropolis over the weekend, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka has come out to share his thoughts on the incident.

While appearing on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Monday, Morka, who is the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, described the attacks as condemnable and should not be encouraged in any way. According to him, no Nigerian should be prevented or intimidated from openly expressing their support for any candidate or political party. Morka, however, refuted claims that his party is responsible for the dastardly act, adding that the police should be allowed to conclude their investigations and fish out the culprits.

“Let me say this; there is absolutely no reason why anyone attending any campaign rally of any political party should come under any kind of violence. It is unnecessary and it is wrong. Nobody ought to be attacked. We are all citizens and we all have the right to participate in our democracy. We also have the right to choose or elect any candidate that we like or prefer. That very ability to choose is the key element in any democracy.

So, the events that happened in Lagos, with respect to the Labour Party participants at the Obidient rally, was completely wrong and shouldn’t have happened.”

You can watch Mr Felix Morka’s remarks on AIT here.

SOURCE: YouTube.

Content created and supplied by: FranklySpeaking123 (via 50minds

News )

#Attacks #Obidients #Lagos #Wrong #Shouldnt #Happened #APC #Chieftain #Felix #MorkaWhy Attacks On Obidients In Lagos Is Wrong And Shouldn’t Have Happened – APC Chieftain, Felix Morka Publish on 2023-02-13 14:05:16