Why Atiku’s Camp Ignored Gov. Wike’s Vow to Announce His Preferred Candidate -Opunabo Inko-Tariah

A former special assistant to Governor Nyesom Wike, Opunabo Inko-Tariah, has explained why his former principal was ignored by the PDP leadership despite his promise to announce his preferred presidential candidate amid the conflict within the PDP. Speaking on Central, Opunabo stated that the governor had an intention with his disclosure but was ignored by Atiku’s camp.

Addressing the topic, Opunabo said, “Wike accused the PDP in Rivers State of being in cahoots with the APC and termed it an anti-party.” However, as a sitting PDP governor, Wike went to Lagos State, endorsed an APC governor (Babajide Sanwo Olu) for a second term, and donated N300 million. What else can be described as “anti-party”? You talked about the governor’s vow to announce his preferred presidential candidate, but I think it is an empty threat.

He added, “Wike thought that such threats could compel Atiku’s camp into submission.” He expected them to be concerned that he may dump the PDP and support a different presidential candidate. However, they have long dismissed Wike because their findings have been implemented. They realized that even though Wike is influential, BVAS will be used during the election and manipulation of election results will be prevented. Even your wife can vote against your preferred candidate without your knowledge. You will only be able to rely on who people tell you voted. I do not think that Wike will publicly announce any preferred presidential candidate other than Atiku because doing so may lead to his expulsion from the PDP.

