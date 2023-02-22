NEWS

Why Atiku Will Defeat Peter Obi, Other Candidates – Secondus

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 58 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A former Chairman of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a stakeholder in Rivers State, Uche Secondus, has said the fact that Atiku Abubakar has been known all over the country as a nationalist, would make him defeat Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and other candidates.

Secondus had said, “It is two days to go, Thursday and Friday; Saturday is the election, the Nigerian people will elect Atiku and Okowa on that day. I believe that Atiku Abubakar is a nationalist; he is known all over the country, he is a bridge builder, and he is a unifier. All those credentials are the reasons why i believe, and other Nigerians believe that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will emerge the winner of this election on the 25 of February.”

Secondus, who spoke on Arise Television today, said Atiku is a unifier. According to him, the former Vice President is also physically fit unlike other candidates, that he failed to mention.

The PDP Chieftain also said Nigerians all over the world have known Atiku to be a nationalist, and won’t stop until he becomes President.

Matthewcontents (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 58 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

“We’re not in Nigeria to support any party or candidate” – EU Mission

3 mins ago

Any Full Blooded Igbo Will Know Why This Election Is Critical For Ndi-Igbo – Group to Igbo youth

4 mins ago

Former SDP presidential candidate, Mrs Cesnabmihilo Nuhu-Aken’ova, defects to APC, endorses Tinubu.

13 mins ago

Peter Obi Spotted With President Muhammadu Buhari, Kwankwaso As He Signs 2nd Peace Accord.

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button