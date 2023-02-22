Why Atiku Will Defeat Peter Obi, Other Candidates – Secondus

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A former Chairman of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a stakeholder in Rivers State, Uche Secondus, has said the fact that Atiku Abubakar has been known all over the country as a nationalist, would make him defeat Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and other candidates.

Secondus had said, “It is two days to go, Thursday and Friday; Saturday is the election, the Nigerian people will elect Atiku and Okowa on that day. I believe that Atiku Abubakar is a nationalist; he is known all over the country, he is a bridge builder, and he is a unifier. All those credentials are the reasons why i believe, and other Nigerians believe that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will emerge the winner of this election on the 25 of February.”

Secondus, who spoke on Arise Television today, said Atiku is a unifier. According to him, the former Vice President is also physically fit unlike other candidates, that he failed to mention.

The PDP Chieftain also said Nigerians all over the world have known Atiku to be a nationalist, and won’t stop until he becomes President.

