This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why Atiku Rejected Tinubu When He Wanted To Be His Running Mate And Picked Me – Ben Obi

Senator Ben Obi who was former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s running mate in the 2007 presidential election has disclosed why Atiku chose him over former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu

In a video shared on YouTube by AIT News, Ben Obi said when Atiku won the presidential ticket of the Action Congress after he left the PDP, Bola Tinubu expressed his desire to be his running mate but Atiku didn’t pick him. He said Atiku’s team felt that it would not be right for Atiku to run with Tinubu who was from the same geopolitical zone as the then-President Olusegun Obasanjo. He said another reason why Atiku didn’t pick Tinubu was that they were of the same faith.

Speaking further, Ben Obi said Iyorchia Ayu called him when he was preparing to go for a second term in the Senate and informed him that Atiku had picked him as his running mate. He said shortly after, Atiku called him and confirmed what Iyorchia Ayu said.

In Obi’s exact words: “…So that was how the Action Congress was formed and Atiku ended up as the candidate. At that time Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was very interested in running as his vice, Audu Ogbeh, Iyorchia Ayu and a good number of leaders in the Action Congress said ‘no, we just finished an Obasanjo era, how can you now bring again Bola Tinubu from the southwest. And besides a Muslim-Muslim ticket, no.

“After they had a meeting, Iyorchia Ayu called me. I had just finished distributing my materials to go for a second term in the Senate. Ayu now called me and said ‘Senator we just finished a meeting now and the candidate has said you will run with him’. Igwe Peter Anugwu was there when I spoke with Ayu. And the candidate called me and I told him that Ohanaeze met and decided that nobody from the southeast should accept running mate, that was when Peter Anugwu snatched the phone from me and told the candidate that Ohanaeze will call an emergency and resolve it. After 24 hours Ohanaeze met and concluded that I should go and run and that was how I ran with Atiku in 2007”.

Content created and supplied by: Ultimate_Gist (via 50minds

News )

#Atiku #Rejected #Tinubu #Wanted #Running #Mate #Picked #Ben #ObiWhy Atiku Rejected Tinubu When He Wanted To Be His Running Mate And Picked Me – Ben Obi Publish on 2023-01-20 15:18:41