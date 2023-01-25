This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why Atiku Didn’t Visit Jonathan During PDP Rally In Bayelsa Like Peter Obi Did – Evarada Abednego

In response to the current reactions to the just finished Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential rally in Bayelsa, PDP chieftain Evarada Abednego has spoken out to explain why PDP presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar did not visit former President Goodluck Jonathan.

If you’ll recall, on Monday Atiku and his running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, together with other notables, descended upon the south-south state of Bayelsa to launch the presidential, governorship, and senatorial campaigns for the erstwhile ruling party ahead of the 2023 general elections. However, many people on social media in the country were surprised by Jonathan’s absence and Atiku’s inability to see the former president.

Abednego, the chief spokesman for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in Bayelsa, dispelled rumors during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Focus Nigeria’ on Tuesday that the absence of both Atiku and Jonathan from the candidate’s rally and the candidate’s failure to visit the former president were signs that relations between the two men were still tense.

The PDP leader went on to say that this did not mean that Jonathan supports Peter Gregory Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party. He claims that the former president had to miss the event due to his many overseas commitments.

“No one needs to remind you that Goodluck Jonathan has, in the recent past and for some time now, become a well-known figure on the global stage. Perhaps the United Kingdom, the United States, or Kenya are all possible locations for him. Clearly, Bayelsa is a fantastic state. One of the most well-known people in the world today is Goodluck Jonathan, and any guy of Ijaw descent should be proud of that fact. After Nelson Mandela, Jonathan, an Ijaw, will be the African leader people talk about. Is there anyone to thank for this happening? PDP stands for People’s Democratic Party. It was this party that elevated a man from the Ijaw ethnic group to the presidency, and they kept him there even after he lost a bid for a second term. A lot of people look up to him as the founding father of democracy on the African continent, but others believe he skipped our gathering.

While it’s true that Obi met with Goodluck Jonathan during his recent trip to Bayelsa, it’s important to keep in mind that Jonathan is currently swamped with overseas commitments. And I can assure you that if you look closely at the faces of the people who came to visit Atiku, you will see the faces of the ‘Jonathans’ in Ijaw territory. The general populace has faith that wherever Goodluck Jonathan stands, that’s where they should stand as well. And when the traditional rulers of the Ijaw country speak with one voice to urge their people to vote for Atiku, you know that he has the support of the nation’s political elite.”

