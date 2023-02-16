Why Atiku Can Sue Femi Fani-Kayode in Court over Coup Allegation -Tunde Kolawole

A legal practitioner, Tunde Kolawole, has advised the PDP presidential candidate to sue the APC chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode, in court over the allegation that led to Fani-Kayode’s encounter with the DSS. Speaking on Plus TV, the public affairs analyst stated how Femi’s allegations may affect Atiku.

Addressing the topic, Kolawole said, “The Nigerian media should be cautious with whatever they report from Fani-Kayode.” I also think that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku, can go to court to seek damages against Fani-Kayode’s utterances. It is damaging to Atiku’s reputation and his chances in the election. Ordinarily, an undecided voter will not want to vote for a man who has been accused of planning a coup.

He added, “I think the army chiefs can also seek redress in court, and the DSS can prosecute Fani-Kayode for raising a false alarm if it decides to do so.” You may have a case to answer in court when you raise a false alarm capable of undermining public peace.

You may recall that some Nigerians became concerned after Femi Fani-Kayode made some allegations involving Atiku and some military chiefs. The DSS has since intervened in the matter.

You can watch the interview here. (13:40 minute)

Content created and supplied by: Adegori22 (via 50minds

News )

#Atiku #Sue #Femi #FaniKayode #Court #Coup #Allegation #Tunde #KolawoleWhy Atiku Can Sue Femi Fani-Kayode in Court over Coup Allegation -Tunde Kolawole Publish on 2023-02-16 22:15:17