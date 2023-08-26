Why Arteta should consider using a 3:4:3 lineup after his side drew with Fulham 2-2 today

After a 2-2 draw with Fulham, Mikel Arteta should contemplate utilizing a 3-4-3 lineup to address tactical shortcomings and invigorate Arsenal’s gameplay. The recent match exposed defensive vulnerabilities and an inability to capitalize on offensive opportunities, prompting the need for a fresh approach.

A 3-4-3 formation could offer a balanced solution. With three center-backs, Arsenal could fortify their defense against counterattacks, which have proven detrimental in recent games. The four midfielders can provide a shield to the defensive line while also contributing to building attacks. This structure could enhance possession play and control in the midfield, a facet where Arsenal struggled against Fulham.

The attacking trio of forwards could pose challenges for the opposition’s defense, creating more chances and potentially alleting the goal-scoring concerns. This strategic realignment would also provide more flexibility for players like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, allowing them to exploit spaces and weave through the opponent’s defense.

However, Arteta must weigh the formation change’s pros and cons, considering the players’ adaptability, their comfort with the new roles, and the potential risk of compromising defensive stability. Implementing a new formation requires rigorous training and understanding among the players.

In the wake of the draw, exploring the 3-4-3 lineup could reenergize Arsenal’s performance. It’s essential for Arteta to assess this option carefully and determine if it aligns with the team’s overall strategy and players’ strengths.

