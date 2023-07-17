Why Arsenal Looks More Superior Than Manchester City Even Before 2023/2024 EPL Season Starts

The 2022-23 English Premier League champions are yet to face a team other than Manchester City.

Many believe that the team that achieved the treble is threatened not only by the brilliant manager Pep Guardiola but also by the strategy and the system.

Looking back at Guardiola’s time at Barcelona, ​​his side beat Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United 3-1 in the Champions League final.

Pep Guardiola’s main strategy is to use a strong midfielder and at least one dangerous striker. This is his most secret plan. The same thing happened with City.

Kevin De Bruyne, Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodrigo, and Jack Grealish (who can attack) have recently appeared in Pep’s midfield. Most goals scored in the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Gundogan’s loss to Barcelona and speculation that Silva will leave City have left Manchester City vulnerable ahead of the 2023/24 season. Pep Guardiola will get a huge kick out of this. The manager tried to convince the players to stay at the club but to no avail. Given Kevin De Bruyne’s injury history, City’s inability to replace them has put their midfielder at risk.

Arsenal have overtaken Manchester City in the pre-season table ahead of the start of the 2023-24 season. This is because they have added some very talented players in the midfield.

Mikel Arteta has signed one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, Declan Rice. With Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice both more creative than Gundogan and Silva, who are set to leave City, the duo could be a huge upgrade.

Arsenal also signed Tosar last season and Kai Havertz this season. They create great chances in attack and goal.

With City unable to replace their two-star midfielders and Arsenal stepping up their central play, the Gunners now have a clear advantage over their opponents.

Entertainment/Facts (

)