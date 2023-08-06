NEWS

Why Arsenal is playing in the community shield despite not winning the League title or FA

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 333 1 minute read

Arsenal will take on Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium. You might wonder why Arsenal is playing in this prestigious match despite not winning any major trophies last season.

Traditionally, the Community Shield features the winners of the Premier League and the FA Cup playing against each other. However, Manchester City won both titles. As the Premier League runners-up from the previous campaign, Arsenal earned the opportunity to compete in the Community Shield.

Despite finishing second on the table and missing out on the league title and FA Cup, Arsenal’s consistent performance granted them this chance.

Facing Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, Arsenal has a chance for redemption. While they didn’t win any silverware last season, this allows them to prove themselves against City.

The Community Shield may not be a major trophy, but it gives Arsenal a chance to start the new season with confidence and determination.

Ugocanwrite (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 333 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

The Unity Between Yorubas And North Will Be Affected If Tinubu Leads A War Against Niger – Obinna Nwosu

2 mins ago

Reactions As GRV Released A Video and Say Agbadorians Months After Their WhatsApp Group Assignment

5 mins ago

Nigerian Lawyers Lambast Judges Amid Controversy Surrounding Alleged Flying Of Jurists To London For Training By Asset Recovery Agency, AMCON

9 mins ago

President Putin has not Given his People Freedom & you Think he will Give Africa Freedom?- Seun Kuti

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button