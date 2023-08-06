Why Arsenal is playing in the community shield despite not winning the League title or FA

Arsenal will take on Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium. You might wonder why Arsenal is playing in this prestigious match despite not winning any major trophies last season.

Traditionally, the Community Shield features the winners of the Premier League and the FA Cup playing against each other. However, Manchester City won both titles. As the Premier League runners-up from the previous campaign, Arsenal earned the opportunity to compete in the Community Shield.

Despite finishing second on the table and missing out on the league title and FA Cup, Arsenal’s consistent performance granted them this chance.

Facing Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, Arsenal has a chance for redemption. While they didn’t win any silverware last season, this allows them to prove themselves against City.

The Community Shield may not be a major trophy, but it gives Arsenal a chance to start the new season with confidence and determination.

