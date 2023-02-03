Why are they shooting guns and throwing bottles when they know they can win the election – Tonye Cole

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tonye Cole, the River state governorship candidate and a member of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), streamed live on his verified Facebook page a few hours ago to reveal the moment he was attacked in Opobo while running from office.

They believed it was a joke when I mentioned that the state of emergency had been declared in Rivers, according to Tonye Cole. Currently, we are in opobo. If they claim to be able to win an election, who is going to do all of these things? Why do you need to bring in young people with guns to shoot at us while also throwing bottles?

Further explaining, Tonye Cole stated, “We are being targeted merely because we want the Opobo people to hear what we have to offer them. This needs to stop, so I’m using this platform to ask the president and all other security personnel to help.

Finally, Tonye Cole added, “This is what we meant when we said that one person is trying to oppress everybody. We must now take control of our state from those who abuse us.

