Why Are They Not Inviting Mike Achimugu To Their TV Stations – Festus Keyamo Asks

A serving minister to President Muhammadu Buhari and one of the spokesperson of All Progressive Congress presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo has called out some national television stations for their inability to invite Mike Achimugu for interview.

It would be recalled that, Mike Achimugu, a former aide to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has accused the former vice president of being corrupt. Achimugu was recently invited by TVC to speak more on the matter.

However, Festus Keyamo during his appearance on TVC political programme, Politics Tonight, accused some national television stations of being biased.

Festus Keyamo said the TV station only know how to bring people that would mock his candidate. According to him, they are ignoring a matter of urgency just because they don’t like Asiwaju Tinubu.

Hear him “Here is a man that is making revelations about a candidate who is vying for the post of the president. Why are they not calling him for interview. It goes to show that these stations are biased.”



