Why Are They Mentioning Ganduje For Natl Chairman? Was He Able To Win Kano For APC In 2023? – Gololo

A former member of the Board of Trustees of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Garus Gololo, has questioned the rationale behind the proposal by some persons to make the former Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the next National Chairman of the APC (Punch).

APC Chieftain, Garus Gololo and Former Governor of Kano, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Gololo, who spoke recently, while faulting those drumming support for the immediate past Kano state Governor, declared; “Why are they mentioning Ganduje (for National Chairman)? Was he able to win Kano state for the APC (in the 2023 polls)? What are they talking about?”

The APC chieftain, who visibly wondered what criteria qualified Ganduje for the top job, as he had failed to win his state even as a Governor for the party in the last election, also argued that in the interest of fairness, the North Central should retain the position and former Governor of Nasarawa state, Tanko Al-Makura, be projected to succeed Abdullahi Adamu.

What are your thoughts on this? Do you agree with Gololo on this? Comment below.

Image credit: Punch, New Telegraph

INNOCESSON (

)