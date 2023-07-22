Why Are They Mentioning Ganduje For Natl Chairman? Was He Able To Win Kano For APC in 2023? – Gololo

Garus Gololo, a former trustee on the board of the governing All Progressives Congress, criticises the motives of those who seek to make Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, a former governor of Kano state, the party’s next national chairman (Punch).

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, a former governor of Kano State, and APC leader Garus Gololo.

In a recent address, Gololo lambasted the supporters of former Kano state governor Ganduje, questioning their reasoning for contemplating Ganduje for the position of national chairman. Did he succeed in winning control of Kano state for the APC in the 2023 elections? What source are they using for this?

The APC chieftain openly questioned what criteria qualified Ganduje for the top job given that he had failed to win his state even as a Governor for the party in the most recent election and that Tanko Al-Makura should be projected to succeed Abdullahi Adamu in addition to advocating for the North Central to keep the position.

What do you think about this? Would you agree with Gololo? Post your comments if you have any!

Photographs courtesy of Punch and New Telegraph.

Jahpedia (

)