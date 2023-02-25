Why Are People Forced to Vote For a Particular Party in River State? Tacha Inquired

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Popular reality star, Tacha had in a new post disclosed a new discovery she had noticed in her polling unit, as she shared a post that reads ” why are people been forced to vote for a particular party in Rivers State? Why must things in River State always different? If you have video evidences revealing these claims please share with me DM’s or post under this thread! ” She tasked her followers.

The former Big Brother Naija reality star is one of those celebrities be that are agitating for an effective government, as they have always voiced their feelings of having an effective government put in place to ensure that situations of the country change for the better, hence if there is going to be any form of irregularities in the election process, she definitely is going to point it out.

Like Tacha, many Nigerians have to play the whistleblowing function of the state in order to ensure that irregularities are being checkmated, and everything that has to be done to make the election a free and fair one be carried out.

Images credit: Tacha Twitter’s page.

