Why APGA Doesn’t Want Otti To Fail – Sunday Onukwubiri

Ambassador Sunday Onukwubiri, the newly-elected Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Abia State, has outlined why the party does not want Labour Party Governor Alex Otti to be unsuccessful.

After the inaugural State Working Committee, SWC, meeting of the party in Umuahia, Onukwubiri, who was answering questions from reporters, claimed that Abians had endured bad leadership for too long and that the party would not want the people’s suffering to continue.

Although they belonged to different political parties, he claimed that the goal of every progressive Abian during the elections of 2023 was to find a way to abolish ineffective state administration.

He claims that it makes no sense to wish the new administration failure since doing so would not be in the best interests of “Abians who have suffered for too long” now that “those holding the state down have been sacked from power.”

” We want Otti to succeed because Abians have suffered for 24 years. It’s not been easy for anyone. Abians need to breathe!

” I won’t be praying that the Governor will fail because Abians are tired of suffering. Although by 2027, APGA will be contesting very strongly, I want him to do well so that Abians can heave a sigh of relief.”

Onukwubiri voiced faith in Otti’s ability to rehabilitate and advance Abia as an APGA candidate for governor in 2015.

“Otti was once my ally. I ruled at INEC for him in 2015. Otti has the potential to advance Abia, but only if others around him prevent him from making mistakes.

“If he has been successful in the financial industry, I have no doubts that he will be successful in his role as governor, even though leading a state requires more than running a bank, i think he’ll succeed.

However, Onukwubiri asserted that APGA would offer Otti the strongest resistance, albeit “constructivly”.

” He should know that the greatest opposition he will have is APGA. But we will only criticise him if he detes. We will engage him constructively in the interest of the state. All we want is good leadership for Abia.

” When he emerged as Governor I congratulated him, and when he brought Julius Berger to Aba to rebuild the roads, I hailed him for the move because such a thing has never happened in the history of the state.

” So, APGA will play good opposition to enable Government sit up for the good of all. We will criticize him but not to fail, rather to correct him”.

Source: Vanguard

Davsim (

)