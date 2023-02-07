This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why APC Will Win 2023 Presidential Election On February 25 — Babatunde Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has expressed confidence that the ruling All Progressives Congress will sweep the 2023 general elections. On TVC news,

Fashola stated, “We are a few days to the election now, less than three weeks. We have momentum. The APC will win this election. We are not looking at a coronation. We know it’s a competition, but the opposition is clearly behind. Let me tell you why.

“Election, as we all say, see is a game of numbers. Isn’t it? But in those numbers, one of the cardinal problems that the opposition has had is that they have divided. So it won’t add up.

Thanks to the division among the opposition parties PDP & the LP in particular which was not the case in 2015 when the then opposition parties united & formed a merger & established the present day APC. However our solace lies on the facts that, the electorates should be able to give the political scenario a critical view & vote wisely.

For sure APC Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will Win landslides and become next President of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Am wondering if Tinubu did not campaign at all, he will win because of his good deeds

Source: Punch Newspaper and Facebook

Content created and supplied by: Number_One (via 50minds

News )

