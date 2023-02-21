Why APC United To Remove Jonathan from Power in 2015 -Peter Obi’s Running Mate, Yusuf Datti

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Datti, has revealed the implications of the recent infighting witnessed in the APC. During his interview on AIT , Datti spoke concerning the agenda of the APC in 2015 regarding the removal of President Goodluck Jonathan from power.

In response to the topic, Yusuf Datti said, “Regarding the disagreement within the APC, I think that they are truly showing the world what they really are.” They are a group of people who only pursue their agendas. This reveals to us that in 2015, the agenda of the APC leaders coincided, and this was to remove the incumbent president at the time, Goodluck Jonathan, from government. This is why the APC was united in 2015.

He added, “Besides their agenda to remove Jonathan from power, the APC was not united in promoting Nigeria.” Things are currently going wrong in the APC. As a law-abiding citizen in a credible movement of a political party, I will continue to respect Nigeria’s sovereignty and the powers of the president. Currency is a sovereignty issue, and I will not welcome state governors countering the president’s decision on the issue.

You can watch the interview here. (17:00 minute)

Adegori22 (

)