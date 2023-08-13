NEWS

Why APC Prefers To Have Rerun Election – Obiora Ifoh

It is no longer news that Nigerians are eagerly waiting for the presidential election petition tribunal to deliver their judgments on the outcome of the 2023 presidential election. 

It would be recalled that Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party are challenging the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of February 25th election. 

It would also be recalled that the five man panel of tribunal is headed by Justice Tsammani. 

Speaking to Punch paper ahead of the Judgement the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh, has said that the All Progressive Congress prefer to have a rerun election because they don’t have a case. 

Hear him “It is because they don’t stand any chance based on the facts on the ground.” Ifoh told Punch paper.

Speaking further, he said their legal counsel has done their best and it is left for the judiciary to do the right thing. 

“That is what we have done. We have done our part by presenting our evidence. It is now left for the tribunal to decide. Whatever the court decides, we will stand by it.” he said. 

