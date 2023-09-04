Why Andre Onana Is Not An Upgrade On David De Gea

Manchester United decided to part ways with their goalkeeper David De Gea in the summer transfer window after his contract ended with the club, and the club decided to sign Andre Onana from Inter Milan as a replacement for the Spaniard. From what we have seen so far since Onana signed for the club, there is clearly no doubt that he is not an upgrade on their former goalkeeper.

Despite the fact that De Gea was blamed for some games last season for Manchester United, he ended up winning the Golden Glove, and he has won player of the year for the club on more than one occasion. Onana has helped the team maintain possession of the ball from the back, but the Cameroonian does not clearly have the ability to save the ball from going into the back of the net like De Gea.

There have been talks that some of the goals Onana has saved can be stopped by De Gea, and to some extent, that is just the fact.

Onana does not have reflexes like De Gea when it comes to protecting the ball from entering the net, which makes it difficult to pull the kind of saves that the latter would have pulled on his day.

Onana has conceded twelve goals already in four matches; it will be interesting to see whether he can keep more than the clean sheet that De Gea kept last season.

TheTirelessWriter (

)