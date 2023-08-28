Why Amniocentesis May Be Offered During Pregnancy And How It Is Performed

Amniocentesis is a test you may be offered during pregnancy to check if your baby has a genetic or chromosomal condition, such as Down’s syndrome, Edwards’ syndrome or Patau’s syndrome.

It involves removing and testing a small sample of cells from amniotic fluid, the fluid that surrounds the baby in the womb (uterus).

When amniocentesis is offered

According to NHS, Amniocentesis is not offered to all pregnant women. It’s only offered if there’s a higher chance your baby could have a genetic condition.

This could be because:

1. an antenatal screening test has suggested your baby may be born with a condition, such as Down’s syndrome, Edwards’ syndrome or Patau’s syndrome

2. you have had a previous pregnancy that was affected by a genetic condition

3. you have a family history of a genetic condition, such as sickle cell disease, thalassaemia, cystic fibrosis or muscular dystrophy.

It’s important to remember that you do not have to have amniocentesis if it’s offered. It’s up to you to decide whether you want it.

A midwife or doctor will speak to you about what the test involves and let you know what the possible benefits and risks are to help you make a decision.

How amniocentesis is performed

Amniocentesis is usually carried out between the 15th and 20th weeks of pregnancy, but you can have it later if necessary.

It can be performed earlier, but this may increase the risk of complications of amniocentesis and is usually avoided.

During the test, a long, thin needle is inserted through your abdominal wall, guided by an ultrasound image.

The needle is passed into the amniotic sac that surrounds your baby and a small sample of amniotic fluid is removed for analysis.

The test itself usually takes about 10 minutes, although the whole consultation may take about 30 minutes.

Amniocentesis is usually described as being uncomfortable rather than painful.

Some women describe experiencing a pain similar to period pain or feeling pressure when the needle is taken out.

