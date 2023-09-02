Why Ake’s Goal Was Allowed Despite Being Seemingly Being In An Offside Position

Manchester City made an impressive start to their season by securing victories in all three of their matches. However, there is speculation about their second goal against Fulham in their recent game. As the match was finely balanced at 1-1, the defending champions took the lead with a header from Nathan Ake during first-half stoppage time. Ake’s perfectly placed shot found the bottom corner of the net leaving Fulham’s goalkeeper Bernd Leno unable to make a save. Nonetheless, the visitors were discontented vehemently appealing for offside and immediately voicing their grievances to match official Michael Oliver while City players celebrated their goal.

Ake’s header, from 12 yards, came from an outswinging Phil Foden corner and as the ball made its way to the versatile defender, Fulham’s defenders had cleared the six-yard box. That had left Manuel Akanji standing in an offside position, and the Swiss was forced to jump over Ake’s effort on it’s way to the bottom corner.

According to The Fa, it is stated that interference can only be penalized when a player is clearly attempting to play a ball that is in close proximity to an opponent. Therefore, if Akanji being aware of his offside position was trying to avoid Ake’s header by moving out of the way, the match officials made the correct decision as per the laws of the game.

