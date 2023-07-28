Why Aisha is rewarded for returning lost, found $80,000 – Zamfara Govt

Dauda Lawal, the Governor of Zamfara State, has provided a detailed explanation for his administration’s decision to honor Hajiya Aisha ‘Yan Nahuche for her remarkable act of returning a large sum of money she found in Saudi Arabia.

According to the Daily Post, during her pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, Aisha ‘Yan Nahuche found and fully returned the sum of 80,000 dollars, which amounts to approximately 64,240,000 naira, to the Zamfara Pilgrims Welfare Agency. The agency will now ensure that the money is returned to its rightful owner.

In a statement released on Thursday in Gusau, the Governor’s media aide, Bala Suleiman, conveyed the Governor’s profound appreciation for the exemplary behavior displayed by Aisha ‘Yan Nahuche and the positive image it has brought to Zamfara State.

The Governor highlighted that the honorable actions of this female pilgrim demonstrate that there are still individuals with high moral standards, despite the challenging economic circumstances facing Nigerians.

He further emphasized that if everyone emulated the conduct of Hajiya Aisha Nahuche, Nigeria would undoubtedly become a much better place for its citizens.

The people of Zamfara State take great pride and joy in the commendable actions of Hajiya Aishatu during her time in Saudi Arabia. It has enhanced the reputation and standing of the entire Zamfara community.

Governor Lawal stressed that such virtuous gestures are expected of faithful Muslims, particularly when they are in a holy land like Saudi Arabia. Consequently, the Zamfara State Government is committed to providing the necessary support to Hajiya Aisha’s family as a token of appreciation.

Additionally, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will bestow an honor upon Hajiya Aisha as a recognition of her extraordinary act of honesty.

Temmyabbe (

)