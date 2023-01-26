Why Adediran’s Security Team Didn’t Attack The Hoodlums Who Held Him Hostage For 45 Mins. On Wed.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Again, armed bloodthirsty-looking hoodlums have attacked the campaign train of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Governorship Candidate in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran, also known as Jandor.

Adediran and his campaign team guided by his security team were continuing his tour of 245 states in Lagos State when his campaign train was attacked on Wednesday. However, during the attack, his security team were unable to fight the hoodlums on Adediran’s order.

The hoodlums hauled stones, bottles, and other dangerous objects at the campaign train and blocked the Oworo Road. They insisted that the campaign team would not be allowed to access the road.

Despite how dangerous the scene looked, Adediran called his security team to order, directed them not to attack the hoodlums. According to PM Nigeria, the situation would have degenerated into chaos if not for the candidate’s directive that the hoodlums should not be attacked by his security team.

However, he and his team were held hostage on the road for 45 minutes by the hoodlums, after which his security team were able to chase them away.

This is not the first time Adediran’s campaign train is coming under attack by hoodlums. According to PM Nigeria, similar attacks had happened in places like Badagry, Agege, and Ikorodu areas since Adediran kicked off his tour of the 245 wards in the state on October 19, 2022, where which some of his supporters and journalists were wounded.

More so Adediran’s running mate, Funke Akindele, was also chased out of the Kosofe fruit market on Tuesday.

