Why A Christian Can Still Speak In Tongues Even When The Holy Ghost Is Gone- Apostle Suleman

The General Overseer of Omega Fire International Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, revealed in his recent sermon the reason why a christian can still speak in tongues even when the Holy Ghost in him is gone.

According to the video posted on his official Facebook page, the clergy man said that the Holy ghost does not announce His departure and that is why a believer can still speak in tongues even after losing the holy ghost. He explained further what transpired after Samson in the bible lost his strength to a woman. He said that Samson planned to shake himself and use his power against his enemies once again but he wasn’t aware that his strength and the spirit of God has left him.

Before now, he told his congregation avoid the too much distraction from technologies because it might make one feel his or her life is in order where as it is not. That means the Holy Spirit might have departed but a christian who is distracted by his or her phone cannot easily detect let alone sought for the Holy Spirit again.

Watch video here ( Fast forward to 1 hour, 40 minutes of video)

GodMachine (

)