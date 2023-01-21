Why 2023 Polls Should Be Taken Seriously -Abdulsalami

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The National Peace Committee (NPC) headed by former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami A. Abubakar, (retd), has urged Nigerians to take the forthcoming elections seriously so that they can contribute to its success.

Abdulsalami gave the advice on Friday during a one-day roundtable meeting with the leadership of the nation’s 18 registered political parties and their presidential candidates in Abuja.

He claimed that the purpose of the conference was to ensure proper conduct on the part of the candidates, their parties, and other stakeholders, particularly during the election campaigns.

“I want to make a call to action to all Nigerians to recognize the gravity and importance of these elections. We have overcome numerous challenges that we faced.

“The goal of this initiative by the Peace Committee is to increase public confidence in the electoral process and guarantee that we do everything in our power to ensure the success of these extremely important elections.

“Our goal is to hear directly from the presidential contenders and determine how we can mobilize the entire population to ensure that every person has the opportunity to vote for the leaders of their choice.

The NPC Chairman added, “It is impossible to have all of the contestants in one room, so we hope that anything we debate here affects all of the contestants in these elections.

He recalled that the committee had invited them to the International Conference Center (ICC), Abuja, on September 29, 2022, for the signing of the Peace Accord.

“You may also remember that we placed advertisements in all major newspapers and the social media calling on all Presidential candidates to be mindful of the concerns of Nigerians, on such issues as the need to use temperate language, avoid raising the tone of violence, and to conduct themselves in a way that does not undermine the electoral process,” the man added.

He explained that the purpose of the meeting was to hear allegations and denials of charges, not to assign blame, but to highlight issues and concerns so that the forum could consider the best ways to address them.

“I make a plea to you all to use reasonable language, respect one another’s opinions and concerns, and pay attention to those that are voiced. Not who is wrong, but what is wrong and how can it be fixed, is our focus here.

“We are happy to see significant progress and that INEC is informing us that it has dealt with some of the problems that frequently resulted in violence. According to Daily trust.

“The security agencies have also kept promising us things. In order to establish faith in this process, we hope you will voice your concerns and let us see what can be done.

The media and those not officially invited to the meeting have been asked to excuse the discussions, therefore the meeting is currently taking place behind closed doors.

However, Abdulsalami pledged that after the meetings behind closed doors, the media would be briefed.

Umaroo1 (

)