WHU VS CHE: Two Mistakes Pochettino Made In His Starting Lineup For Chelsea Today.

In a few minutes’ time, the highly anticipated London Derby will unfold in the English Premier League today when West Ham United welcomed their city-rivals Chelsea to the London Stadium. The Blues are regarded as the favourite team to win this game even though West Ham United have what it takes to cause an upset in the competition.

Chelsea’s official starting lineup for this game have recently been released as Mauricio Pochettino assembled his best eleven players to get the desired result over the Hammers.

Well, in this article, I will be sharing two mistakes made by Mauricio Pochettino in his starting lineup for Chelsea against West Ham United. Let’s take a look.

1, Using Carney Chukwuemeka In The Left-wing Position Ahead Of Mykhailo Mudryk.

Mauricio Pochettino might have thought out of the box when he decided to use Carney Chukwuemeka in the left-wing position for Chelsea ahead of Mykhailo Mudryk. The English International might not be able to deliver his best performance in that position for Chelsea since he is more used to playing in the midfield. Mykhailo Mudryk is a natural winger with great pace and also sensational dribbling skills which could have been a serious threat to West Ham’s backline if he was started in this game.

2, Sticking With Raheem Sterling In Chelsea Team.

It’s surprising how Raheem Sterling keeps on making the starting lineup for Chelsea despite his poor run of performance at the club. The English International dulls Chelsea’s attack most of the time due to his bad passes and constant failed dribble attempts. Starting Raheem Sterling ahead of Noni Madueke might end up being a bad decision made by Mauricio Pochettino.

