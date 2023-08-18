WHU vs CHE: Chelsea’s Strongest Starting XI against West Ham featuring Caicedo, Enzo & Jackson.

Chelsea’s upcoming clash against West Ham provides the fans with a chance to see Romeo La and Moises Caicedo make their competitive debut for the Blues.

Following their recent arrivals at Stamford Bridge, Caicedo and La are set to don the blue jersey for the first time.

The quick turnaround in La’s acquisition, completed before Friday’s 12pm registration cut-off, makes him eligible to join the action this weekend. Meanwhile, Caicedo’s impressive track record could see him directly stepping onto the field.

Unfortunately for Chelsea, the team has been hit by a series of injuries, with Reece James suffering yet another thigh setback, sidelining the newly-appointed captain for an extended period.

Trevoh Chalobah and Benoit Badiashile are also among the sidelined due to similar issues, while Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, and Armando Broja remain absent due to knee injuries. Goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli is also nursing an injury.

Chelsea’s defensive lineup, however, remains consistent, with Axel Disasi aiming to capitalize on his debut-day goal against Liverpool. Alongside him, experienced duo Thiago Silva and Levi Colwill will provide a sturdy backline in front of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

James’s absence opens up an opportunity for Malo Gusto, who is expected to fill in while Ben Chilwell maintains his spot on the left side.

The engine room is likely to see the combined prowess of Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, forming a formidable £221m double pivot.

Conor Gallagher may move his position further up the field, joining Raheem Sterling in place of Carney Chukwuemeka. Nicolas Jackson.

