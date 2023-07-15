Who’ll Account For The ₦8,000? This Is Why Atiku’s Accusing the President Of Planning To Steal Money–Akunna

Nigerian journalist and the executive director of the Authority paper, Chuks Akunna has asked for who would account for the disbursement of the eight thousand naira (₦8,000) palliative every month for six months, to the twelve million affected family of the fuel subsidy removal. With this question, Chuks Akunna stated that this is the reason the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), is accusing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of planning to embezzle money.

Photo credit: AIT .

Speaking on the AIT network, Chuks Akunna said: “Poor Nigerians are not banked, they don’t have bank accounts, so how do you intend to give these people? From reports last year, about thirty, forty million Nigerians are not banked. And it’s very difficult for someone who has money and doesn’t have a bank account. Those who don’t have bank accounts are those in the rural areas. So how do intend to send them this money, if this is the case that you’re sincere about transferring this money to them.

He stated further: “And the issue is who accounts for this ₦8,000 money? This is why Atiku is accusing the President [Bola Ahmed Tinubu] of planning to steal money. Like I said, where are those bank details, they are not banked”.

You can watch the interview here (1:26:07 minutes).

