Whoever Paid Fulani Man N2M In Old Notes & Collected His 3 Cows & Left Him Stranded Is Ungodly- Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter to say whoever paid Fulani man N2 million in old notes and collected his three cows is ungodly.

According to the statement made by Shehu Sani, he said whoever paid N2 million old naira notes to the Fulani man from Niger state and abandon him stranded at the entrance gate of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) branch in Minna was ungodly.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

“Whoever paid that Fulani man from Niger State N2 million in old notes and collected his 3 cows; and left him stranded at the entrance gate of CBN Branch in Minna is ungodly.”

