NEWS

Whoever Paid Fulani Man N2M In Old Notes & Collected His 3 Cows & Left Him Stranded Is Ungodly- Sani

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 316 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter to say whoever paid Fulani man N2 million in old notes and collected his three cows is ungodly. 

Amidst the scarcity of naira notes in the country, the outspoken activist, Shehu Sani recently posted on his microblogging, Twitter, revealing an incident that happened in Niger state where a Fulani man was cheated after being paid N2 million in naira old notes for three cows. 

According to the statement made by Shehu Sani, he said whoever paid N2 million old naira notes to the Fulani man from Niger state and abandon him stranded at the entrance gate of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) branch in Minna was ungodly. 

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below: 

“Whoever paid that Fulani man from Niger State N2 million in old notes and collected his 3 cows; and left him stranded at the entrance gate of CBN Branch in Minna is ungodly.”

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? Do you think Shehu Sani was right? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below

Naija-hub-news (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I Came To You To Nominate A VP For Me Like I Did To You In 2015 But You Said No— Tinubu Tells Buhari

2 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Atiku Describes Wike As Coward, Labour Party Will Win Lagos—Datti Baba-Ahmed

10 mins ago

2023: What Buhari Said To Me After I Won APC Primaries That Made Me Pick Shettima -Tinubu Reveals

20 mins ago

Polls: UK to imposes visa ban on politicians inciting electoral violence

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button