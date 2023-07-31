‘Who Wouldn’t Want To See Wike And His Band Performing, He’s Always Entertaining’ – Nicholas Felix

A former Deputy National Youth Co-ordinator, PCC of APC, Nicholas Felix has alleged that former Governor Nyesom Wike is expected to bring his fascinating character while commissioning projects as a minister under the Tinubu’s administration. He said in an interview with Channels Tv news that Wike has a laudable track record of establishing so many projects as governor of Rivers State.

He said, ”Let me go through the list, I don’t know everybody on the list but I will speak on a few of them. For example, a lot of new people may not be excited about seeing somebody like Governor Wike. He has been on the opposition side and he’s somebody we call him Mr. Project.

This guy has done a lot of projects in Port Harcourt. He’s always inviting people to commission projects and President Muhammadu Buhari called him Mr. Project. At the end of the day, I will love to see him as minister of works. On a lighter note, who wouldn’t want to see Wike and his band performing, he’s always entertaining.”

