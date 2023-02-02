Who Sent Soldiers To Guard Emefiele And How Come He Has That Kind Of Power? – Fani-Kayode

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

One of the spokespersons of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode during a recent interview reiterated the recent statement made by Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state in which he said some cabals in Aso Rock were working against the presidential candidate of the APC. FFK also questioned why the governor of the CBN wasn’t arrested on his return to Nigeria and why he has so much security around him.

He said El-Rufai wasn’t referring to President Buhari when he made the statement but that there are some people in the Aso villa or head of government agencies who are working to ensure that Tinubu does not win. He said these people have a different agenda even though they’re members of the APC.

FFK disclosed the new Naira policy of the CBN is questionable especially because of the timing of it. He also said the reason was that such policy could cause a resentment among the people against the ruling class.

He then accused the Governor of the Central Bank of having a hidden agenda. He said he doesn’t know why Emefiele could travel outside the country then come back but instead of being arrested he’s been guided by soldiers. He then questioned who posted the soldiers there and how come Emefiele has that kind of power. He said he’s never seen a CBN governor who was summoned to the house of Representatives but refused to go until he was threatened with arrest.

He said “I’ve never known the governor of the Central Bank would be outside the country, challenge the security agencies, come back, ready to be arrested and he’s been guarded by soldiers. Who Posted the soldiers and how come he has that kind of power.”

Please kindly share and comment

You can watch video here (fast-forward to 7:55)

Vokally (

)