Who knows him should tell him to stop campaigning in Rivers, because he Cannot win-Wike to Ndubuisi

Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike stated during a PDP rally in Umuma Community that Engr. Ndubuisi Nwankwo, the APC candidate for the Rivers East Senatorial District, cannot win this election. Wike stated that he should stop running for politics after getting advice from everyone he knows.

No one is aware of his origin or destination, he continued. However, he advised Rivers State residents against choosing an unproven candidate.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

As soon as he arrived, he asked the staff, “Where is this boy from? I don’t know what they say about where he comes from,” the man insisted. When I discovered that he was allegedly vying for the Senate and was from Omuma, I asked, “Who is that?” Your thoughts on why we make mistakes like this? You should find out where Ndubuisi is going. Ndubuisi needs to be informed of the type of job—not this kind of job—that our senatorial candidate will send. If we are not aware of the person’s origin or destination, we cannot send them. Everyone who knows him agrees that he has to stop running for office. He is helpless to win.

Content created and supplied by: DiplomaticPrincess (via 50minds

News )

#stop #campaigning #Rivers #winWike #NdubuisiWho knows him should tell him to stop campaigning in Rivers, because he Cannot win-Wike to Ndubuisi Publish on 2023-01-25 07:20:05