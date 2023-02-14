This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Who Killed Dikibo And Biobele? Tell Nigerians What You Know About Their Deaths -Wike Tells Sekibo

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has raised the unresolved deaths of former National Vice Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, South-south, Chief Aminasoari Kala (AK) Dikibo and another chieftain of the party, Gospel Biobele in the battle against Abiye Sekibo, the Director-General of the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Council in Rivers State. Recall that A.K. Dikibo was murdered while he was going to attend a meeting in Asaba, Delta State in 2004 by yet to be identified killers and Biobele, was found dead a day after he wrote a petition against Sekibo’s nomination as a minister by the then Obasanjo’s administration.

However, Rivers State governor while campaigning in Abonnema town, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State alleged that Abiye Sekibo knows one or two things about the death of the two PDP chieftains in the state. While further speaking, Nyesom Wike in other to confirm his claims noted that Abiye Sekibo had one time be indicted as a cultist in a report of judicial enquiry by late Justice Kayode Esho in the state and as a result, he is a prime suspect to the death of those two chieftains. “Who killed Dikibo and Biobele?” Wike challenges Sekibo “Tell Nigerians what you know about their deaths”.

“Ordinarily, I shouldn’t bother myself about such a man who is now saying they want to kill him. Abiye, I challenge you. Justice Kayode Eso judicial panel indicted you as the sponsor of cultism in the State. I’m not the one. Justice Eso, justice of the Supreme Court of the blessed memory, who chaired judicial panel of inquiry indicted you”, he added.

While further speaking, the governor spoke while countering the claim Sekibo that the PDP presidential campaign council was putting off its campaign rally in Rivers State because of the threat to the life of members of the campaign team.

Watch video here

Content created and supplied by: Garbxtpen (via 50minds

News )

#Killed #Dikibo #Biobele #Nigerians #Deaths #Wike #Tells #SekiboWho Killed Dikibo And Biobele? Tell Nigerians What You Know About Their Deaths -Wike Tells Sekibo Publish on 2023-02-14 14:32:10