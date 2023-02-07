This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Who is lying to whom when many areas of Northern Nigeria lack bank branches? – Dumebi Kachikwu

The African Democratic Congress candidate, Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu, claimed that the country’s stability was seriously threatened by the insufficient circulation of new Naira notes.

This was said by Kachikwu on Tuesday in a statement from Abuja.

He characterized it as upsetting to see Nigerians wait in lengthy queues in the scorching sun to withdraw their hard-earned money.

He claims that in order to get the new notes, Nigerians are writhing in agony and being dehumanized.

If things weren’t already bad enough, the most political Central Bank Governor in our country’s history wants to further destabilize things.

How else can this poorly thought-out Naira Redesign Policy, which was supposed to increase the value of our currency but is instead endangering the country’s very existence, be explained?

“As I viewed the videos of folks who ran nude through banking halls to get their money, my heart bled. In a nation with power outages and epileptic telecom networks, how do you discuss cashless banking? Who is lying to whom when many areas of Northern Nigeria lack bank branches and e-banking infrastructure”?

