Who is killing who ? Wike reacts as PDP cancels campaign in Rivers State

According to a news that was published by The Nation paper online this morning, it was reported that the Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has explained that the campaigners of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, cancelled their rally in Rivers State because, they lack the numbers to fill the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium he approved for the event.

Recall that the PCC, in a statement they issued out made it known that they cancelled the rally because, they do not want people or the supporters of the PDP to die due to the ongoing crisis ravaging the party.

However, while Governor Nyesom Wike, spoke at Nyemoni Secondary School field in Abonnema town, venue of PDP campaign for Akuku-Toru Local Government Area yesterday, he claimed that the PDP in Rivers cancelled the rally because, they cannot fill the campaign venue that was given to them.

He said, “I gave them the stadium, they know they have no capacity to fill the stadium, they are looking for excuses. They went and forced themselves to use government land at Trans Amadi. I said no, that was not where I gave you. Where I gave you was Adokiye Amiesimaka, go and fill that place.”

Further talking, he said that, “They now said no, we will not go there again. We do not want people to die. Who is killing who ? Is anybody killing anybody ? I said do not pay money, I will buy the diesel for you. I will do everything for you. Mobilise, go, and fill that stadium. They ran away.”

