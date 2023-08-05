Who is Chelsea’s New Signing, Lesley Ugochukwu, and How Would He Fit In?

Since Todd Boehly took charge of the affairs of Chelsea, his transfer policy has been focused on signing some of the best young players in Europe and beyond. The club has signed the likes of Paez, Angelo Gabriel, and Hutchinson this summer. In the last two transfer windows, they have also signed Badiashile, Enzo Fernandez, Noni Madueke, and many others.

In the last few days, the club has completed yet another interesting signing. They have signed Lesley Ugochukwu from Rennes for a fee in the region of €27 million.

The Blues acted fast to seal the signing of the 19-year-old who was already attracting interest from some of Europe’s top clubs.

Lesley Ugochukwu is a French international who is also of Nigerian descent. He made his debut for Rennes in 2021 and has made more than 50 senior appearances since then.

Ugochukwu has experience in Europe having played in the Europa League and the Europa Conference League. The 19-year-old is a centre midfielder who can play in the defensive midfield position, which was the role he played for most of last season.

At six foot and two inches tall, the youngster is a force to be reckoned with in the midfield as he can add a dominant edge to the side. On the ball, there’s been plenty of promise on display too, with line-breaking passes that can progress the ball up the field.

Lesley Ugochukwu has the potential to form an impressive partnership with Enzo Fernandez in midfield. However, it looks like Chelsea would be loaning him to Strasbourg for a season to continue his development.

